Vapor IO debuts Kinetic Grid -- edge-to-edge with national backbone

Vapor IO introduced its Kinetic Grid platform, an intelligent infrastructure service with an edge-to-edge national backbone.

The service combines colocation, networking and interconnection infrastructure into a nationwide platform for modern applications. Vapor IO has entered into strategic partnerships with Zayo and VMware.

Vapor IO said its service will offer real time telemetry for contextualizing resources, responding to actual and predicted failure conditions, as well as hypercomposing resource flows for implementing the Open Grid.

Vapor IO also operates its Kinetic Edge Exchange, a high-speed, software-defined interconnection services platform at the edge. Customers can cross-connect, via software, to other networks on Vapor IO’s platform.

https://www.vapor.io/resources/blog/introducing-the-kinetic-grid-an-edge-to-edge-platform-for-the-internet-we-need/