Telstra sets distance record for 5G SA -- 113km

Telstra, in collaboration with Ericsson, completed a 5G Standalone (5G SA) data call of a record distance of 113 km. The call connected to a Telstra commercial mobile site in Gippsland, Victoria using a commercially available smartphone.





Nikos Katinakis, Telstra Group Executive, Networks & IT, says: ”This achievement is another example of Telstra’s drive to innovate for the benefit of all of its customers, particularly those in regional areas. Australia’s geography and demography present challenges to any network provider, but it is Telstra’s commitment to meet those challenges and bring its technology to all its customers that fuels such innovation. And it is that innovation, in partnership with Ericsson, that puts Telstra in a leadership position globally when it comes to 5G.”

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand, says: “This new world record of an extended 5G cell range of 113 km is a huge win for rural and regional Australia giving Telstra another coverage capability option. Whether it’s enabling remote learning, especially during times of lockdown, or even facilitating remote telehealth over 5G and more such applications, this announcement today demonstrates both Telstra and Ericsson’s dedication to empowering everyday Australians with faster speeds, greater convenience and superior connectivity.”



