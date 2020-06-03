Tavistock looks to 10G XGS-PON in Orlando with ADTRAN

Tavistock Development Company is leveraging the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 (TA5000) 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON technology to deliver Florida’s first 10 Gbps high-performance broadband service to Sunbridge, a master-planned community in Central Florida.

Working through service provider 832 Communications, Tavistock will provide up to 10 Gbps symmetrical FTTH services to an anticipated 10,000 residents over the next 10 years.

“All across America, families are looking to join communities that can support their interests. Whether that is hiking a series of challenging trails or conquering the latest virtual reality game, we all need reliable connectivity. ADTRAN’s solutions enable service providers to meet these demands today and build a network that can grow with the communities they serve,” said Craig Stein, Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “We’re helping communities, large and small, rapidly deliver the internet access and connected home experience their subscribers demand, which is drawing more residents and opportunities to their areas.”

