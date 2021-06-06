Sumitomo develops AI-driven active clad alignment fusion splicer

Sumitomo Electric Industries introduced a handheld fiber splicer that uses artificial intelligence to significantly improve splicing efficiency and accuracy regardless of operational condition and user skill.

The new T-502S slicer provides accurate estimated loss by analyzing the fiber image through high-quality microscopes during splicing.

The splicer also features an industry-first fiber type detection function tha allows the unit to distinguish between MMF and SMF fiber types and ensure use of the correct splice program.

https://sumitomoelectric.com/publications/pr-news-articles/2021/06/sumitomo-electric-launches-t-502s-worlds-first-ai-programmed