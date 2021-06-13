Sumitomo announces Expanded Beam multi-fiber connector

Sumitomo Electric Industries unveiled its new "AirEB", a multi-fiber connector with an expanded beam that has optical performance tolerant to the contamination on the connector mating faces.

The new AirEB connector has a lens structure at the end face of the connector, which expands the optical beam to be tolerant of foreign dust particles and keeps optical performance good with less frequent cleaning, or even without cleaning.

The company cites the following advantages of its AirEB connector:

No need of the frequent cleaning, cleaning with ease.

An expanded beam can be tolerant of the contaminations on the end face.

A small gap between mated lenses prevent the particles from sticking to the end face.



The polishing process required for a conventional MPO is not needed.

All optics in a straight path can make the alignment easy.

https://sumitomoelectric.com/publications/pr-news-articles/2021/06/sumitomo-electric-develops-airebtm-multi-fiber-connector