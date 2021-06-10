Streamlining the Mobile Optical Pluggables (MOPA) ecosystem

Nokia, Ericsson, II-VI, Lumentum and Sumitomo Electric have today published a joint technical paper making the case for reducing the wide choice of Mobile Optical Pluggables (MOPA) used to connect cell sites to fiber networks. The two telco equipment makers and three optics suppliers behind the paper have recommended predefined optical blueprints that help operators speed up time to market using a common list of optical pluggables in a market worth US$500 million per year.

Stefaan Vanhastel, CTO Nokia Fixed Networks said: “Fiber is a critical component of 5G rollouts and provides unmatched capacity for 5G transport. A clear overview of available optics strategies makes it easier to design and deploy 5G networks. We are pleased to be joining forces with Ericsson, II-VI, Lumentum and Sumitomo Electric on this vital initiative which will make the choice for fiber even more compelling in the transport domain.”

The 57-page whitepaper is posted here:

https://onestore.nokia.com/asset/210585?_ga=2.168708129.1082365935.1623369544-771610226.1623369544