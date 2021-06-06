Source Photonics announces 800G optical transceivers

Source Photonics unveiled a suite of 800G optical transceivers for data center and telecom applications. Sampling is expected to start in Q3.

Here are the highlights:

800G DR8 OSFP & QSFP-DD800

Support 500m, 2km and 10km reaches for 800G-DR8, 800G-DR8+ and 800G-DR8++, respectively

Support 8x100GbE and 2x400GbE breakout modes

Compliant to IEEE P802.3ck and IEEE 802.3cu-2021 standards

Complaint to OSFP Multi Source Agreement (MSA) and QSFP-DD800 MSA

800G DR8 OSFP supports

MPO-16



Dual MPO-12 for backward compatible to 2x400GbE DR4 breakout

800G DR8 QSFP-DD800 supports MPO-16





2x400G FR4 OSFP & QSFP-DD800

Support 2km, 6km and 10km reaches for 2x400G-FR4, 2x400G-LR4-6 and 2x400G-LR4-10, respectively

Compliant to IEEE P802.3ck, IEEE 802.3cu-2021 and 100G Lambda MSA standards

Complaint to OSFP MSA and QSFP-DD800 MSA

2x400G FR4 OSFP supports

Dual CS



Dual LC for legacy fiber plants

2x400G FR4 QSFP-DD800 supports Dual CS





“Multiple 800G transceiver offerings in different form factors and optical interfaces will be available to support optical connectivity between transport, routing and switching equipment,” said Sheng Zhang, CTO at Source Photonics. “These transceivers will be available for customer samples starting Q3’21 to address the demand that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”





https://www.sourcephotonics.com/