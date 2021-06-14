Skorpios 100G CWDM4 chipset passes Telcordia

Skorpios Technologies announced Telcordia qualification for its 100G CWDM4 chipset, as well as its 100G CWDM4 optical transceiver, both of which are shipping in limited quantities. The chipset is based on Skorpios' Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuit (HPIC) technology platform, which seamlessly integrates III-V material into a standard CMOS process flow.

At the device level, extensive testing demonstrated full compliance to GR-468. Testing beyond Telcordia requirements resulted in demonstrating >10,000 hours high temperature operating life (HTOL) against a requirement of 2,000 hours, and extensive accelerated aging testing demonstrated a 50+ year lifetime for the four-channel devices.





At the optical transceiver level, full compliance was demonstrated to GR-468, GR-326 and GR-1217 standards. Testing beyond Telcordia requirements resulted in demonstration of 2,000 hours of unbiased damp heat against a 1,000-hour requirement.

"With a technology platform passed full Telcordia qualification with no issues and demonstrated industry-leading lifetimes, Skorpios secures a commanding position in current and future applications requiring high levels of photonic integration with many lasers and modulators on a single die" said Glenn Li, CTO for Skorpios Technologies.

