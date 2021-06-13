Sivers Photonics lands SEK 14 million optical sensing order

Sivers Photonics announced a new order worth approximately SEK 14m for design, development and supply of semiconductor laser devices for use in advanced optical sensing applications. The order comes from one of the company's established Fortune 100 customers and will be delivered and billed during 2021.

“This is the second order from this customer in 2021, at total value of some SEK 25m, which is already on the same level as during the full year 2020. Over the last 12 months the total order value now stands at some SEK 50m. I am very pleased to see that we are accelerating the number of orders and for each order the chance increases that we will be part of the future volume production for the sensors,” said Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

