Senko introduced the industry’s highest density fiber connector - the SN - CONNECTOR.

The connector carries a maximum of 16-fiber in a row with the same footprint and features as the company's SN duplex connector. The design improves connector density by 2.7X over MPO-16F and 1.3X over MPO-32F. It’s suitable for many applications that require high-density fiber solutions such as patch panels, cassettes, a faceplates to next gen co-packaged optics (CPO) data center switches.

