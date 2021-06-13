SANWA acquires Fiberon for passive and active connectors

SANWA Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd. completed its acquisition of Fiberon Technologies, another provider of fiber optic network solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

FIBERON, founded in 1998, specializes in advanced passive and active connectivity products for the optical fiber communications market.

“FIBERON has continuously delivered quality products with excellent service and speed as a trusted supply partner to its customers,” said Yasuo Ishii, President and CEO of SANWA. “Joining FIBERON’s advanced product lines and strategic geographical presence together with SANWA’s unparalleled engineering, manufacturing, and quality management will significantly expand the available product range and service reach for current customers and offer a powerful supplier partnership for optical communications industry worldwide.”

In addition to the expanded product offerings by both companies, SANWA’s in-house design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities will now provide custom engineering and OEM sourcing options to FIBERON’s existing and new customers.

https://www.sanwa-us.com/