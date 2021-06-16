Samsung and UC Santa Barbara demo 6G Terahertz prototype

Samsung Electronics, in collaboration with the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), demonstrated a 6G Terahertz (THz) wireless communication prototype which consists of a 16-channel phased-array transmitter and receiver modules. These were driven by CMOS RFICs (Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits), and a baseband unit to process signals with 2GHz bandwidth and fast adaptive beamforming. In the over-the-air test, the prototype system achieved real-time throughput of 6.2 Gbps over a 15-meter distance with adaptive beam steering capability at the Terahertz frequency.
Samsung and UCSB researchers have been working closely on the development of a THz phased array. The precise digital beamforming calibration algorithm, developed by Samsung, enables these modules to achieve high beamforming gain.