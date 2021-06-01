Ribbon intros 2-port 400G ZR+ card for metro and long-haul

Ribbon Communications introduced a 2-port 400G ZR+ line card for its Apollo optical networking portfolio, optimized for metro and long-haul applications.





The TM400_2 delivers 400G optical transmission using standard and interoperable CFP2 DCO (Digital Coherent Optic) pluggables, optimized for transport over CDC (Colorless Directionless Contentionless) ROADM (Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexer) networks, in either independent wavelength or dual carrier modes. Leveraging multiple wavelengths allows for longer transmission distances than what embedded 800G solutions, often reliant on costly proprietary technology, can achieve with a single wavelength.

In independent wavelength mode, the TM400_2 uses two 400G wavelengths to provide significant cost efficiencies compared to a single 800G embedded solution for metro applications.

In dual carrier mode, the TM400_2 combines two high-performance 200G wavelengths to provide a 400G channel for long haul applications, delivering superior cost performance to current embedded solutions.

"With traffic loads increasing, our customers are looking for a revolutionary transport solution that meets today's and tomorrow's needs," said Sam Bucci, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Ribbon's IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "We're proud to be the first to market with this flexible, cost-effective solution."

