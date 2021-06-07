Ranovus leverages Co-packaged Optics in switch design

Ranovus introduced its Odin Analog-Drive CPO 2.0 architecture, which leverages co-packaged Optics (CPO) to provide nx100Gbps PAM4 Optical I/O for Ethernet switch and ML/AI silicon in a single packaged assembly.

In March 2020, Ranovus announced its first generation of co-packaged optics (CPO 1.0), which enabled an attractive multi-sourced solution for 51.2T Ethernet switch applications.

CPO 2.0 improves on CPO 1.0 while maintaining optical interoperability and brings the following advantages to the ecosystem:

40% cost and power consumption savings through:

Eliminating the retimer function in the Odin™ Analog-Drive optical engine

Enabling a cost-effective single die solution with the Odin™ Analog-Drive optical engine

Smaller footprint

Reuse and Optimization of existing 100G PAM4 and PCIe Ser/Des chips vs new investment in an XSR Ser/Des chip for data center applications

Customer trials with Odin Analog-Drive CPO 2.0 are planned in Q4 2021.

“We launched Odin, our next generation monolithic EPIC and laser platform for multi terabit Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) applications in data centers, in March 2020. The Odin platform is a low latency, high density, protocol agnostic monolithic optical engine that delivers massive optical interconnect bandwidth with industry-leading cost and power efficiency,” said Dr. Christoph Schulien, EVP of R&D and Systems at Ranovus. “The Odin Analog-Drive configuration eliminates the retimers in the CPO 1.0 configuration, which brings about a 40% cost and power reduction to the overall system.”

