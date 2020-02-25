Qualcomm's new 5G RAN for Small Cells support Release 16

Qualcomm Technologies introduced its second-generation 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells featuring support for all commercial global mmWave and Sub-6 GHz bands, including the new n259 (41 GHz), n258(26 GHz) and FDD bands.





Key features:

Extends mobile 5G mmWave coverage and power efficiency

Offers 3GPP Release 16 Modem-RF with data speeds of up to 8 Gbps with 1 GHz bandwidth support on mmWave and support for wider 200MHz carrier bandwidth.

Supports spectrum aggregation of 200 MHz of Sub-6 GHz spectrum across FDD and TDD delivering data speeds of up to 4 Gbps

Supports open and virtualized RAN combined with open interfaces to facilitate scalable and cost-effective 5G RAN networks spanning mmWave and Sub-6 GHz.

Open RAN (O-RAN) compliant with support for all key 5G functional split options allowing for the disaggregation of the RAN into standards-based and interoperable modular components

Enhanced Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (eURLLC)

Built on a 4nm process node.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ engineers have been leading in the small cells industry for over a decade with our Qualcomm RAN platform. As Open RAN and small cells infrastructure continue to gain momentum, Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of delivering cutting edge 5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz technology to power 5G networks on a global scale,” said Gerardo Giaretta, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Small cells have been at the heart of the global 5G proliferation and Qualcomm Technologies is leading the charge as the industry transitions to open and virtualized 5G RAN networks.”