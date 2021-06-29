QCT builds a vRAN with Intel and Radisys

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) announced OmniRAN, its virtualized radio access network (vRAN) solution developed with Intel and Radisys. The solution uses Intel FlexRAN , a cloud-enabled wireless access virtual network functions reference implementation, and Radisys Connect 5G RAN software, a disaggregated RAN architecture for promoting 4G, 5G and IoT to build a cloud-native vRAN based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors running on QCT EGX63IS-1U servers.

Intel’s vRAN dedicated accelerator, ACC100, is used for forward error correction (FEC) and Intel’s 5G optimized network adapter, codenamed Westport Channel, is also implemented for accurate time synchronization without the added complexity or expenses that come with specialty timing hardware. This validated combination on QCT EGX63IS-1U extends distributed unit (DU) capabilities to support multi-cell and multi-RRU 5G scenarios, delivering reliable performance for various network workloads.





QCT says OmniRAN has already been deployed in smart manufacturing use cases such as safety AI for environment control, high-resolution streaming for quality control, AR goggles for maintenance and repair, and autonomous guided vehicles (AGV) for equipment transport.

“QCT works closely with its partners to ensure that customers can always stay ahead of the game,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “Incorporating the newest technologies and features from Intel and Radisys, QCT’s latest vRAN solution improves capital and operational efficiencies by optimizing resource utilization and making software-defined management and orchestration possible.”

“Open 5G networks are the next step for customers across many sectors, and Radisys, along with our partners, is providing open, disaggregated and virtualized RAN solutions to meet varying business demands,” said Munish Chhabra, head of Mobility Software and Services Business, Radisys. “We are excited to power the QCT vRAN solution through our market first Release 16 Radisys 5G software stack. The integrated solution enables mobile operators and enterprises to benefit from reduced costs, improved network efficiencies, and faster time-to-market of new services that open APIs and open architectures provide.”