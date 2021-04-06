Prosimo enters partnership with Google Cloud





Prosimo, which offers an Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environments, announced a partnership with Google Cloud.

Specifically, Prosimo will deliver edge networking with built in Zero Trust Security and performance stack on Google Cloud with Anthos, and will leverage Google Cloud capabilities like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as Google’s and its partners’ networks, closer to the location of users and applications. With this partnership, enterprises will have a fast and secure way to modernize their application infrastructure and deliver better application experiences, irrespective of where they are hosted - cloud region, edge locations or on-prem data center.

“Businesses like retailers, manufacturers, transportation companies and more can benefit from cloud capabilities and low-latency access to applications at the network edge,” said Tanuj Raja, Global Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. “We’re excited to partner with Prosimo to deliver its capabilities in cloud networking, application performance and security on Google Cloud to help these businesses digitize and modernize business processes at the edge.”

“We believe in bringing application connectivity and security as close to the end user as possible,” said Prosimo’s Head of Product, Mani Ganesan. “Our partnership with Google Cloud empowers organizations to modernize their infrastructure and applications with core Google Cloud capabilities that extend the value of their networks and deliver better application experiences to more users, in more locations. Moreover, this partnership validates our approach of bringing multi-cloud and edge networking, security and application experience together in one integrated stack.”

