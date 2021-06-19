Private Mobile Networks resource site

The advent of 5G, accompanied by ongoing buzz and hype from carriers and other vendors in the ecosystem, has piqued enterprise interest in using 5G (and 4G LTE) technology for private networks. Major public mobile vendors are facing competition from other established firms in vying for the private mobile market along with other aggressive start-ups and mid-sized players that have been featured more prominently as of late.

Further, hyperscalers are touting their integration with private mobile networks and hoping to provide enterprises with integrated solutions while mobile network operators and global system integrators are leveraging their assets in spectrum and experience and offering managed private mobile network services.

Given the frenzied level of activity, we're pleased to announce the launch of a series of thought leadership videos and a free, downloadable report from our partner AvidThink.

The site features perspectives and insights from industry leaders and innovators like Aarna Networks, Accedian, Aruba, an HPE Company, Celona, EdgeQ, Fortinet, The Linux Foundation, and Qualcomm as well as connectivity providers including Boingo and Orange Business Services. We’ll be rotating in new content periodically from thought leaders, as well as our sponsors and partners, so keep your eye on the site as we bring you the latest insights into private mobile networks.

