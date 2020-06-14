Private equity firms to acquire Cloudera for $5.3 billion

Cloudera will be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”) and KKR in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $5.3 billion. Cloudera expects the deal to close in the second half of 2021, making it a private company.

The acquisition price of $16.00 in cash per share represents a 24% premium to the closing price as of May 28, 2021 and a 30% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average share price.





"This transaction provides substantial and certain value to our shareholders while also accelerating Cloudera’s long-term path to hybrid cloud leadership for analytics that span the complete data lifecycle - from the Edge to AI,” said Rob Bearden, CEO of Cloudera. “We believe that as a private company with the expertise and support of experienced investors such as CD&R and KKR, Cloudera will have the resources and flexibility to drive product-led growth and expand our addressable market opportunity."

“We very much look forward to working with Cloudera as it continues to execute its long-term transformation strategy,” said Jeff Hawn, CD&R Operating Partner who will serve as Chairman of the company upon the close of the transaction. “The company has made significant progress establishing the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) as a leader in hybrid and multi-cloud analytics, and we believe that our experience and capabilities can offer valuable support to accelerate expansion into new products and markets.” Mr. Hawn’s past roles include serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quest Software, Vertafore, and Attachmate.

Separately, Cloudera reported revenue for its first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending April 30, 2021, of $224.3 million, an increase of 7% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenue was $200.7 million, an increase of 7% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 12% year-over-year.