Open XR Forum MSA gets underway

A new Open XR Forum has been established to advance the development of XR optics-enabled products and services, accelerate the adoption of coherent point-to-multipoint network architectures, and drive standardization of networking interfaces to ensure ease of multi-vendor interoperability and an open, multi-source solution ecosystem.

The Open XR Forum will function as a multi-source agreement (MSA) working group for XR optics, the industry’s first point-to-multipoint coherent pluggable transceiver technology. XR optics provides a solution that can dramatically simplify network architectures, reduce operating costs, and enable a dynamic and on-demand capacity allocation while paving the way for a network architecture that is compatible across multiple generations of optical technologies. Network operator studies have demonstrated that XR optics can provide a reduction in the total cost of ownership by as much as 70 percent.

Initial members include Verizon, Lumen Technologies, Windstream, Liberty Global and Infinera.

http://www.openxrforum.org

Infinera introduces XR Optics-powered coherent pluggables Infinera Infinera introduced a suite of coherent optical pluggables based on its XR optics technology and designed to seamlessly address point-to-point and point-to-multipoint transport applications from the network edge to the core. Infinera’s new suite of vertically integrated ICE-XR pluggables will support a range of transport rates, including 100G, 400G, and 800G, and utilize industry-standard form factors such as QSFP-28, QSFP-DD, and CFP2 to enable... READ MORE