Open Optical Momentum at #OFC21

Openness was a big theme at this year's virtual #OFC21 event, with big announcements concerning XR optics, OSFP modules, 800G, disaggregated platforms based on Telecom Infra Project (TIP) designs, and market-ready 400ZR solutions.

Marvell announced sampling on an ultra low-power, 400G DSP chipset and a 50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset which integrates transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and laser drivers in the CMOS package -- both targeting disaggregated optical platforms.

In this video, Jim Carroll and Roy Chua discuss the new Marvell, and whether "Open" can be a strategic differentiator for the company.

For more videos on Next-Gen Infrastructure visit: https://nextgeninfra.io/

https://youtu.be/Zg0OSqQSrt0