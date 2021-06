OE Solutions announced a new high-speed optical transceiver module, the 400G QSFP-DD LR4 supporting distances up to 10km.

The 400G QSFP-DD LR4 module, which utilizes the standard 4 CWDM wavelengths from 1271nm to 1331nm, will be available for testing in Q4 of this year and mass production will commence in Q1 2022.

“We are very excited to announce our first 400G transceiver module”, said Per Hansen VP of Marketing and Sales at OE Solutions America. “This module utilizes the latest technology to enable a maximum power consumption of only 10W, which is critical for many high-density applications in both telecom and datacom.”

https://oesolutions.com/