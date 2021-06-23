O-RAN Alliance publishes 33 new specs

The O-RAN Alliance published another 33 specification documents, including 11 new titles, including the following:

Management interface, timing and synchronization for Transport

The baseline for Non-Real-Time Radio Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC) and Near-Real-Time RIC Architecture and interfaces (E2, A1, F1/X2/Xn)

Certification and badging guidelines and parts of end-to-end, inter-operability and conformance testing

In addition, the O-RAN ALLIANCE approved the first two European Open Test and Integration Centers (OTIC):

European OTIC in Berlin hosted by Deutsche Telekom

European OTIC in Torino hosted by TIM

Next week, at the O-RAN Virtual event, a total of 36 demos will be showcased.

“It is great to see the momentum in adoption of O-RAN based solutions,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, COO of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Technology Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom. “OTICs will play an important role in managing the complex interoperability scenarios and related integration cost, and accelerate O-RAN product commercialization in large network solutions.”

https://www.o-ran.org/



