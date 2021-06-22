Nutanix elects Virginia Gambale as Chair of the Board

Nutanix announced the election of Virginia Gambale as Chair of the Nutanix Board, effective June 16, 2021. Ms. Gambale joined the Board in June 2020 and became Lead Independent Director in December 2020. Gambale succeeds Dheeraj Pandey, who served as Chair until his departure in December 2020.

“Virginia’s insights, dedication, commitment and advice have contributed meaningfully to Nutanix, and we are eager to benefit from her continued leadership in this expanded role,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “In addition to bringing a deep knowledge of our business, market landscape and technology from her experience as a prior CIO, Virginia has extensive board experience advising technology companies, and her thoughtful and structured approach to governance will help advance our leadership in hybrid multicloud, as well as help drive growth, profitability and value creation for our shareholders.”

Gambale has served on public company boards for more than 20 years across a variety of industries. She is currently Managing Partner of Azimuth Partners LLC, a strategic advisory firm focused on the use of disruptive technologies to assist mid-market and large corporations in their growth.

