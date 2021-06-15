NTT Ltd. launches a Global Data Center Interconnect service

NTT Ltd. announced the launch of Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI), an integrated global network fabric service that delivers private and secure connections between NTT’s global data centers and major cloud service providers with a single physical port supporting multiple virtual network services.

The SDN-based service lets clients connect to an ecosystem of cloud service providers in different geographic regions, addressing hybrid and multi-cloud interconnection challenges.

Executive Vice President of NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division, Matsuo Ryuichi said, “NTT is the only global service and infrastructure provider delivering a one-stop shop by bringing both our network and data center investments and expertise together. Using our Tier-1 global IP network we will connect between all regions, while providing carrier-neutral solutions to our clients to deliver a truly connected global data center platform. Business leaders around the world can get to flexible infrastructure services that can adapt to any change. We are proud to introduce GDCI as an integration of the strengths of NTT Ltd.”

GDCI will be available first at NTT’s Serangoon Data Center in Singapore, Financial Data Centers 1 and 2 in Hong Kong, Bangkok Data Centers 1 and 2 in Bangkok, followed by EMEA, US and Japan soon.