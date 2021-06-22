NTT develops optical concatenated loop topology

Researchers at NTT Corporation are developing concatenated loop network designs for improving optical access resiliency and performance.

The research, which helps advance NTT's IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) vision, aims to bring new flexibility to optical fiber cable routes in the access network.

NTT says its new optical access topology consists of concatenated optical fiber cable loops which are characterized by optical path duplexing and flexible fiber reassigning. Optimum parameters, including loop size and number of reassignable fibers in concatenated loops, were derived from theoretical calculations.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2021/06/18/210618a.html



