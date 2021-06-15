NTT Communications expands Flexible InterConnect globally

NTT Communications will expand the footprint of Flexible InterConnect service to overseas markets beginning this month.

Flexible InterConnect leverages the global data centers and network facilities operated by NTT Ltd. The service delivers private and secure connections to various cloud service providers as well as interconnection between NTT Group's global data centers.

NTT Communications said its new network infrastructure overseas will enable clients worldwide to connect to data centers and use Flexible InterConnect's 1G+ high bandwidth to share large data globally.

Flexible InterConnect also provides an interconnect for the company's Smart Data Platform, a one-stop platform that provides all the functions necessary for data utilization, including information collection, storage, management, and analysis.



