North Carolina's AccessOn Networks picks Ciena

AccessOn Networks, a North Carolina-based provider of advanced fiber-based communication services, has chosen Ciena to expand its network across rural locations.

AccessOn Networks will deploy Ciena’s 6500 Flexible Grid ROADM to offer new high-speed 100GbE services and extend access to new PoP locations with long distance 600 Gbps wavelengths. The upgraded network will also leverage Ciena’s 5170 Platform, helping scale lower-speed 10GbE service demands, and its Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller for increased network visibility and monitoring.





“Our mission is to provide connections to small, rural communities throughout North Carolina and put them on equal footing with even the largest cities,” said Steve Ledford, CEO, AccessOn Networks. “Ciena’s solutions will allow us to achieve that goal by transforming the network with greater capacity and efficiency to accommodate the increasing digital needs of our partners and their customers.”

“As the home network becomes increasingly important, AccessOn Networks can serve as the missing link, giving the local community greater connectivity. With Ciena’s solutions, these communities will have improved Internet services, boosting digital opportunities for all,” said Bruce Hembree, Vice President & General Manager of Sales in the Americas, Ciena.



