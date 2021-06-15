Nokia to upgrade core network for Beeline Georgia





Beeline Georgia, a division of VEON, has selected Nokia to upgrade its core network throughout Georgia and to strengthen customer services, network performance and security. The operator also chose Nokia’s Home Location Register (HLR), making Nokia the sole network vendor for VEON in Georgia. HLR is a critical core component, given its role as the repository for storing subscriber data such as phone numbers and user location information.





In addition to HLR, Nokia will provide Cloud Packet Core (CPC) and Standalone Core. Nokia’s cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway and Cloud Mobility Manager appliance solutions, from the CPC portfolio, will deliver a highly scalable and flexible Control/User Plane Separation architecture to enable Beeline to rapidly launch 5G services without making significant changes to the network. Deployment is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.