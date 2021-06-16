Nokia opens O-RAN collaboration center in Dallas

Nokia opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas.

Nokia will use the center to support the development of partnerships among O-RAN vendors that will help with the verification, introduction and launch of O-RAN compliant solutions to market. In particular, vendors will be able to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia’s near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). The project is the latest in Nokia’s continued commitment to O-RAN, vRAN and Edge Cloud innovation. Nokia plans to open similar facilities at its other global offices around the world in the future.

Nokia also noted that its new center will place particular emphasis on the protection of participants’ intellectual property and confidential material. It provides work area isolation of vendor personnel, equipment and data through access controls, separate secure work areas, and network segregation.

Pasi Toivanen, Head of Edge Cloud at Nokia, commented: “Our new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center highlights our continued commitment towards O-RAN and the development of new solutions. At our Dallas offices we have created a collaborative and secure working environment that offers best-in-class facilities to help our partners achieve their goal.”

