Nokia deploys 5G in Denmark for Telenor/Telia





Nokia is the exclusive supplier of 5G RAN in Denmark for TTN, the joint venture network from Telenor and Telia.

TTN is Denmark's largest mobile network with more than 4,300 sites. The merger between the two networks first began in 2012 with both companies each owning 50 percent of the network. It provides customers with better coverage, capacity, and quality, as well as reducing the companies' overall CO2 footprint.

Thomas Kjærsgaard, CEO of Telia Denmark, commented: “The 5G network supports the increasing need for data and advanced communication solutions in Denmark. With the modernization of the network, we are making a significant investment in and upgrade of the vital Danish telecoms infrastructure. A strong network is the foundation for our continued work to support the digitalization of Denmark, the development of our economy, innovation, and sustainable solutions for the future."





Lars Thomsen, CEO of Telenor Denmark, said: “As with everything else we do, our rollout is based on how we create the most real value for our customers. With our nationwide network rollout, Danes will experience higher speeds and better coverage in both urban and peri-urban areas. Specifically, the 5G upgrades will mean twice the speeds in densely populated areas and significant improvements across the country."



