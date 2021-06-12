Nokia awarded optical contracts in Nepal

Subisu, a leading service provider in Nepal, has selected Nokia to modernize the 1500 kilometers long backbone network spread across East and West Nepal. Nokia has deployed its 400G single fiber solution to provide ultra-high-speed broadband to Subisu’s retail and enterprise subscribers. The Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform offering Photonic Service Engine (PSE) enabled 400G single fiber, bidirectional Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) solution is now deployed across the country. This is the first operation of such a solution anywhere.

Separately, Nokia announced that CG NET will deploy its GPON solution as part of an extensive Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) roll-out across the Kathmandu Valley. Nokia’s solution will enable CG NET to offer the fastest broadband speeds in the market and competitive service offering for IPTV, gaming, remote work and remote education.





Nokia notes that it now has more than 300 GPON deployments worldwide.