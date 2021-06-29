NETGEAR's new WiFi 6 AP is Tri-band, PoE powered, mesh-capable and cloud manageable

NETGEAR unveiled a fourth member in its Insight Managed WiFi 6 Access Points.

The Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX6000 Tri-band Multi-gig Access Point delivers up to 40% higher speeds to each connected device as compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac). WAX630 interoperates with other NETGEAR Insight Managed Access Points, including the existing WiFi 5 (WAC510, WAC540) and WiFi 6 (WAX610, WAX610Y, WAX620) models. Additionally, WAX630 allows access points to be connected to each other using Instant Mesh2 - a NETGEAR wireless backhaul technology. The WAX 630 comes equipped with two Ethernet ports - one Gigabit Ethernet port and a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.

The new AP is suited for environments with open spaces where there is a need to provide WiFi connectivity to a large number of concurrent users, such as schools, community colleges, mid-sized manufacturing facilities, warehouses and office premises of mid-sized companies. The WAX630 also supports 12-streams (4x4 on each band) with each unit capable of delivering up to 6.0 Gbps of aggregate data throughput with all three bands supporting WiFi 6. Specifically designed for high-density deployments, the industry unique tri-band solution enables either one dedicated band for wireless backhaul with two front-haul bands for client devices, or a 2.5GbE wired backhaul with three front-haul bands for client device connection – thus making WAX630 amongst the most versatile and high-performance access points in the industry.



