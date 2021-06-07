NeoPhotonics: Pluggable 400G over 1500 km in a 75 GHz-spaced system

NeoPhotonics demonstrated its Multi-Rate CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceivers transmitting at a 400 Gbps data rate over a distance of 1500 km in a 75 GHz-spaced DWDM network.

This 1500 km transmission demonstration was carried out on NeoPhotonics Transmission System Testbed using production modules with enhanced firmware and utilized 75 GHz spaced channels taking the adjacent channel crosstalk-induced penalty into account. The transmission system contains 19 in-line erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFA). To achieve 1500 km reach and a 400G data rate, the modules were operated at 69 Gbaud using 16 QAM modulation. Probabilistic constellation shaping and a soft-decision forward error correction codec were used to achieve a required OSNR of approximately 20 dB, which is comparable to coherent line card port performance from leading chassis-based coherent systems. The modules each consumed considerably less electrical power than line card solutions operating at comparable data rates and distances.

“Coupled with our recent demonstration of 800 km 400 Gbps transmission using our 400ZR+ QSFP-DD, our CFP2-DCO 400G 1500 km transmission brings the use of pluggable modules in regional and long haul networks closer to reality,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “The ability to implement a long haul coherent transponder in the size and power envelope of a pluggable module is a testament to the progress that has been made in photonic integration and DSP development, and has the potential to be a game changer for telecom as well as DCI networks,” concluded Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics' 400G CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceiver modules use the company's high performance Indium Phosphide-based coherent components, along with its ultra-narrow linewidth tunable laser. These components are all shipping in high volume into multiple coherent system applications, and include:

Class 40 CDM: NeoPhotonics Class 40, polarization multiplexed, quadrature coherent driver modulator (CDM) features a co-packaged InP modulator with a linear, high bandwidth, differential driver, and is designed for low V-Pi, low insertion loss and a high extinction ratio. The compact package is designed to be compliant with the form factor of the OIF Implementation Agreement #OIF-HB-CDM-01.0.

Class 40 Micro-ICR: NeoPhotonics Class 40 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) is designed for >60 GBaud symbol rates. The compact package is designed to be compliant with the OIF Implementation Agreement OIF-DPC-MRX-02.0.

Nano-ITLA: NeoPhotonics Nano-ITLA is based on the same proven and reliable high performance external cavity architecture as NeoPhotonics’ industry leading Micro-ITLA and maintains comparable ultra-narrow linewidth, low frequency phase noise and the low power consumption in a compact package approximately one half the size.

