NEC announces new 5G massive MIMO radio units

NEC is launching new radio units (RU) for 5G base stations that are geared for global markets and are scheduled to be available in 2022.

NEC's new RUs will be compatible with the n77, n78 and C-Band 3.7GHz frequency band (3.3-4.2GHz), which is globally used as a 5G frequency. In addition, ultra-multi-element antennas utilizing Massive MIMO and digital beamforming for high-precision beams will help to provide high-speed, high-capacity communications between a wider range of terminals.

The new RUsfeature higher output and wider bandwidth when compared to conventional products, thereby expanding the communications area and providing high-speed transmission.

The RUs will conform to O-RAN fronthaul interface specifications defined by the O-RAN Alliance and will be compatible with base station equipment from different vendors, making it possible to realize open, flexible and optimized networks according to a wide range of use cases.

Patrick Lopez, VP of product management, 5G products, NEC, said: “NEC has long been developing 5G base station equipment for global markets. As illustrated by the announcement from Vodafone earlier this month, NEC is investing to maintain a market-leading position in the Open RAN ecosystem."

https://www.nec.com/en/press/202106/global_20210623_02.html