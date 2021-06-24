Mavenir and Qualcomm team on 4G/5G Public and Private Networks

Mavenir announced a collaboration with Qualcomm to develop indoor and outdoor solutions for both private and public network deployments aiming to broaden the choices for Open RAN customers.

Highlights:

The development and integration of Mavenir Open RAN split 2 compliant software solution with Qualcomm 4G and 5G RAN Platforms

Mavenir Software solution adaptation across a variety of Qualcomm 4G and 5G RAN Platforms for Small Cells (FSM) based indoor and outdoor radio products developed by the Small Cell ODM ecosystem





“Mavenir’s role in growing the ecosystem has been to ensure that the market demand is being addressed with a range of radio options to fit all deployments and use cases,” said Mavenir’s Aniruddho Basu, SVP and GM of Emerging Business. “Mavenir’s containerized Open RAN, AI analytics and automation software, coupled with Qualcomm Technologies’ powerful 4G and 5G access point platforms aim to create an extensive range of high performance, cost-effective radio solutions for multiple segments and applications with full architectural flexibility.”

“The Qualcomm 5G RAN Platform for small cells, with support for 5G mmWave and Sub-6 GHz spectrum, is designed to deliver enhanced network coverage, capacity, and superior power efficiency,” said Gerardo Giaretta, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited about this collaboration with an Open RAN industry leader like Mavenir as it will help drive open and virtualized 5G RAN proliferation globally in places like airports, stadiums, and hospitals."