Marvell intros low power, multi-mode 400G DSP

Marvell announced sampling of is new Deneb ultra-low power, multi-mode 400G DSP for disaggregated optical platforms.

The new 7nm CDSP for 400G pluggable, which is compatible with its predecessor (Canopus), provides a seamless upgrade to interoperable pluggables across multiple platforms. Deneb can be used to enable standards based ITU, Open ROADM and OpenZR+ compliant 100G/200G/300G/400G pluggable transceivers.

"Standards-based interoperable CDSPs will be critical to fuel the growth in coherent pluggables that are expected to address the majority of transport applications," said Pranay Aiya, AVP Product Marketing and Customer Applications at Marvell. "Deneb enables our partners to seamlessly augment their Canopus CDSP based solutions with standards-based technology and expand their addressable market with minimal investment."

https://www.marvell.com/company/newsroom/marvell-announces-400G-dsp-proliferate-adoption-coherent-pluggable-modules-cloud-access.html