Marvell intros Atlas 50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset

Marvell announced its Atlas 50Gbps PAM4 DSP chipset which integrates transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) and laser drivers in the CMOS package.

The integration of the new Atlas chipset, which is based on Marvell’s Polaris 50G PAM4 DSP family, reduces supply chain complexity and power consumption by up to 25%. Atlas is also the industry’s first PAM4 DSP available to wire bond directly with lasers and photodiodes, further simplifying the assembly process for optical module integrators, effectively reducing both product lead times and time to market. Sampling is underway.

Atlas PAM4 DSP Key Features:

Leverages Polaris-class quad-channel DSP core, providing world-class performance and signal integrity while driving faster time to market and product yields.

Uses existing Polaris DSP software, minimizing software development expense for module developers.

Comprehensive suite of performance monitoring tools to reduce bring-up time and support mission-mode telemetry critical for hyperscale deployments.

Integrated laser drivers support both single- and multi-mode interconnect applications.

Suitable to support a wide range of module form factors including OSFP, QSFP56, QSFP-DD and AOCs.

Broad range of IEEE standard support including 100G-xR2, 200G-xR4 and 400G-xR8.

Manufactured in mainstream CMOS process technology optimized for high volume production to deliver a high-performance, low-power PAM4 DSP solution.

“Disaggregated data centers define today’s new cloud computing paradigm, and this trend is driving hyper-connectivity within the data center, putting PAM4 data center interconnects at the heart of the network,” said Xi Wang, VP of Marketing, Optical Connectivity at Marvell. “The new Atlas PAM4 DSP targets this burgeoning, high-volume data center market as well as cost-sensitive applications at the network edge.”

“Marvell understands the requirements of today’s hyperscale data center operators and has delivered a highly integrated, high-performance PAM4 DSP.

