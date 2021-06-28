Marvell debuts OCTEON 10 DPU

Marvell introduced its new OCTEON 10 DPU for accelerating security, networking, and storage workloads required by demanding 5G, cloud, carrier and enterprise datacenter applications.

The OCTEON 10 DPU is designed on a 5nm process and incorporates Arm Neoverse N2 cores, as well as the first inline artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) hardware acceleration, the first integrated 1 terabit switch and the first vector packet processing (VPP) hardware accelerators.

“To meet and exceed the growing data processing requirements for network, storage, and security workloads, Marvell focused on significant DPU innovations across compute, hardware accelerators, and high speed I/O,” said John Sakamoto, vice president of Marvell’s Infrastructure Processors Business Unit. “The OCTEON 10 brings compute leadership, supports networking and security workloads exceeding 400G, and incorporates leading edge I/O including DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.”

“A significant amount of compute is required to process the deluge of data generated from cloud to edge devices today,” said Chris Bergey, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. “The combination of leading-edge 5nm technology, Neoverse N2 cores and OCTEON 10 will enable Marvell to take on complex workloads, and showcase its strengths in DPU computing.”

OCTEON 10 will be available in the second half of 2021, with additional product updates shortly thereafter.

https://www.marvell.com/products/data-processing-units.html