Marcatel deploys 600G Long-haul in Mexico with Ciena

Marcatel, a telecommunications carrier based in Mexico, is deploying Ciena’s coherent optical technology to support a new network connecting Querétaro, Mexico, to McAllen, Texas. The network, which serves content delivery providers and wholesale carriers, allows Marcatel to offer low-latency, high-capacity data center interconnect (DCI) services at speeds up to 600Gbps across long distances.





“Marcatel has long been a pioneer in the networking industry in Mexico, and we’re again raising the bar with the first network in the country to carry 600G waves for long-haul distances,” said Gustavo M. de la Garza Flores, CEO of Grupo Marcatel.

Marcatel installed Ciena’s flexible 6500 photonic line system and Waveserver 5 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme for multi-terabit capacity across a long-haul coherent optical network of more than 1000km, providing high fiber capacity without regeneration. With this deployment, Marcatel can instantly react to unpredictable traffic demands by scaling connectivity and capacity to support a wide array of applications and services—all while taking up less space in equipment rooms with a compact footprint.

http://www.ciena.com