MACOM ships 25Gbps and 50Gbps distributed feedback (DFB) single ridge lasers





MACOM Technology Solutions announced the production release of its new high speed laser portfolio, after the successful completion of Telcordia GR-468 qualification testing. All products in the portfolio incorporate a new single ridge design for enhanced optical performance and utilize MACOM’s patented Etched Facet Technology (EFT) and wafer-scale Indium Phosphide (InP) manufacturing capabilities which can support high volume applications, including 5G wireless infrastructure and Cloud Data Center.

“We are pleased to achieve this milestone,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Customer feedback on our new 25 and 50 gigabit laser performance has been positive and our focus will now turn to gaining market share.”





MACOM is branding the new 25Gbps and 50Gbps distributed feedback (DFB) single ridge laser portfolio as CLEAR DIAMOND LASERS. The portfolio includes over fifty laser products with wavelengths between 1260nm and 1380nm to support multiple global 5G infrastructure applications, including 1310 BiDi, CWDM6, MWDM12, LWDM12, DWDM16 and 50Gbps PAM4. The portfolio also supports 200G FR4, 100G CWDM4 and LR4 applications for Data Center networks.

