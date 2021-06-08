MACOM intros two-chip analog solution for 200G and 400G

MACOM announced the availability of its two-chip analog solution for 200G and 400G short reach modules (QSFP, OSFP, QSFP-DD) and Active Optical Cable (AOC) applications in the Data Center. The chipset delivers better than IEEE standard specified bit error rate (BER) performance and is compliant with Open Eye MSA eye mask specifications.

The chipset consists of two integrated combo devices:

MATA-38044, a 4x56Gbps PAM-4 CDR and TIA

MALD-38045, a 4x56Gbps PAM-4 CDR and VCSEL driver

The MATA-38044 is a four channel 28 GBaud linear PAM-4/NRZ TIA with automatic gain control and integrated CDRs. The MALD-38045 is a four channel 28 GBaud PAM-4/NRZ VCSEL driver with an integrated CDR designed to directly modulate VCSELs in the transmit path of optical modules. Each of the four channels can operate independently. Both devices consume industry leading low power and can operate at Ethernet, Fibre Channel and InfiniBand PAM-4 and NRZ data rates up to 56Gbps.





This two-chip analog solution provides an alternative to traditional DSP-based technology. It has lower power consumption, lower latency, lower cost and requires a smaller footprint when compared to a DSP-based solution.

