MACOM and MaxLinear pair PAM4 DSPs and 100G/lane TIAs

MACOM and MaxLinear announced a collaboration to assure interoperability of MaxLinear’s PAM4 DSPs and MACOM’s 100G/lane transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) for 100G/lambda applications.
The collaboration includes pairing the MxL93516, MaxLinear’s second-generation 100G Snowmass DSP, with MACOM’s low power MATA-05817 100G TIA to achieve exceptional sensitivity and a low BER floor. This configuration is ideal for 100G-DR1/FR1/LR1 QSFP28 applications for Data Center and front haul applications.
“Our customers are requesting proven high-performance solutions,” said Marek Tlalka, Senior Director, High-Performance Analog, at MACOM. “This collaboration offers the industry a compelling performance proof point and a potential path to shorter design cycle times for 100G, 400G and 800G module manufacturers.”
“The market for 100G/lambda transceivers continues to grow and performance and time to market are critical for our customers,” said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of MaxLinear’s High-Speed Interconnect Group. “The pairing of our second generation power optimized Snowmass 100G DSP with integrated driver with MACOM’s high-performance TIAs is an ideal solution for customers, providing tight integration, proven high-performance and low-power capabilities.”
The companies plan to continue collaborating on 400Gbps and 800Gbps applications utilizing the recently announced MaxLinear 5nm Keystone DSPs and MACOM’s extensive portfolio of four channel 400Gbps TIAs.