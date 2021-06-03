Lumentum intros 400G CFP2-DCO coherent modules, PAM4 DMLs with 2 km reach for 400G+

At next week's virtual Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) Lumentum will introduce new 400G CFP2-DCO coherent modules, enhanced PAM4 DMLs with 2 km reach for 400G+ applications, and expanded WSS capabilities.

The new high-performance 400G CFP2-DCO coherent transmission modules build on the company's existing its 200G CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable transceiver modules, enabling next-generation data center interconnects (DCI) and metro/regional to long-haul coherent networks at bit rates of 100G, 200G, 300G, and 400G. The new flex-coherent module supports all major industry initiatives including OpenROADM, OpenZR+, and OIF 400G ZR. It also adds numerous innovative proprietary modes when best performance is needed and cross-vendor interoperability is not. In addition, it supports L1 encryption, Link Layer Discovery Protocol, and Overhead IO channel. Currently, the 400G CFP2-DCO is shipping as beta samples with production release planned for the third quarter of 2021. To sample the 400G CFP2-DCO, contact a Lumentum representative at customer.service@lumentum.com.

High-Speed 100G PAM4 DML for up to 2 km Data Center Reach 400G+ Applications - Lumentum has enhanced its latest 100G PAM4 (53 Gbaud) directly-modulated laser (DML) to expand the usage from 500m for 100G DR and 400G DR4 and 100m for 800G PSM8 DR4, to also transmit up to 2 km for 100G FR and 400G FR4 CWDM transceiver module applications. These DMLs satisfy the needs of customers seeking lower cost and lower power consumption solutions by providing a smaller footprint with fewer components needed to operate in high-speed transceiver applications. To request beta samples of the new 100G PAM4 DML for 2 km applications, contact a Lumentum representative at customer.service@lumentum.com.

Expanded Capability for its TrueFlex wavelength selective switches (WSS) to now support all spectral bands, including C-band, L-band, and extended C-band for next-generation colorless, directionless, and contentionless (CDC) and colorless, directionless (CD) ROADM architectures. Additionally, Lumentum has reinforced their exceptional manufacturing scale with production, agility, and flexibility to rapidly respond to changes in requested build configurations and spectral bands across any of its high-performance WSS products. Lumentum's best-in-class lead on WSS delivery continues to be a critical enabler for network operators worldwide as they resume buildouts of massively-scalable and flexible high-capacity optical networks.

