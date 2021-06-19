KDDI tests Nokia’s Liquid Cooling baseband solution

KDDI is conducting a trial using Nokia's unique Liquid Cooling AirScale Baseband solution.

Nokia says its solution can reduce its baseband cooling system energy consumption by more than 70 percent compared to traditional gas coolant-based air-cooling solutions.





KDDI is also trialing Nokia’s Nokia AVA for Energy Efficiency solution which applies AI to support the challenge of rising energy consumption in networks. The solution helps to reduce overall energy bills by up to 20 percent, according to the company.

John Lancaster-Lennox, Head of Market Unit Japan at Nokia, said: “This trial is another milestone in Nokia’s commitment to sustainability and combatting climate change. Nokia was the first vendor to introduce this game-changing liquid cooling solution which supports operators in their quest to be more environmentally responsible while allowing them to achieve significant cost savings.”