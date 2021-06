The Open Networking Foundation's Timon Sloane introduces SD-Core, an open-source project for building a 5G/4G disaggregated mobile core optimized for emerging private 5G and enterprise use cases.

This is complemented by SD-Fabric, an open-source, P4-programmable hybrid cloud network fabric with the power to push customized packet processing deep into networking elements. Think of SD-Fabric as a cloud-managed, full-stack, programmable network fabric for edge applications for Industry 4.0 powered by 5G.

https://youtu.be/ba4VT3R0vf4