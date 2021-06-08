Infinera’s ICE6 selected for PEACE submarine cable system

Infinera's ICE6 optical engine solution will be deployed on the Mediterranean Segment of the Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) submarine cable system.

Infinera said it was selected following extensive technology evaluation and application analysis of its ICE6 solution, including its combination of ultra-high baud rates and an advanced modulation technique known as long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping. Both capabilities are using the latest 7-nm ASIC technology, highly optimized algorithms and Infinera’s second-generation Nyquist subcarriers.

The high-speed, 15,000-km PEACE submarine cable system offers high-capacity, low-latency routes connecting China, Europe and Africa. In addition to France, the cable will land in Malta, Cyprus, Egypt, Djibouti, Kenya, Pakistan and other countries and regions, with onward terrestrial connectivity to China.

Mr. Sun Xiao Hua, Chief Operating Officer, PEACE Cable International Network Co., Limited, said, “We are committed to being a leading international submarine cable operator, providing customers with an open, flexible and carrier-neutral service that enables them to choose any device that they prefer. This collaboration with Infinera is just the beginning. Welcome aboard.”

Mr. Haitham Zahran, Vice President – EMEA Subsea Cable Systems, PCCW Global, said, “PEACE submarine cable system is specifically optimized for maximum capacity per fiber pair and our advanced network design enables us to continue to embrace new technologies in order to meet growing bandwidth demand over these important routes. We are hopeful that it will soon be the highest-performing open cable system connecting Asia, Europe and Africa.”

Mr. Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Infinera, said, “Infinera has always excelled in providing solutions that help network operators extract the greatest amount of value from their submarine assets. ICE6 enables PCCW Global and PEACE Cable to offer industry-leading, open, scalable and flexible services to their customers over the PEACE submarine cable system, as demand across these regions continues to grow dramatically.”

