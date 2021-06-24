 Illumio raises $225 million for its Zero Trust Segmentation

Illumio, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California, announced a $225 million Series F funding round at a $2.75 billion valuation for its Zero Trust Segmentation solutions.
The round was led by Thoma Bravo and is also supported by Franklin Templeton, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, and Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital.
“Adopting Zero Trust strategies has never been more important for organizations across all industries, as the Biden Administration’s recent cybersecurity Executive Order demonstrates. This investment signals that now is the time to reimagine the cybersecurity model as we know it, with Zero Trust Segmentation playing a fundamental role in this strategic shift,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “With this funding, we will accelerate our innovation in product and engineering, further invest in customer success, and build upon our global partner strategy.”