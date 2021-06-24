 Illumio raises $225 million for its Zero Trust Segmentation

Illumio, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California, announced a $225 million Series F funding round at a $2.75 billion valuation for its Zero Trust Segmentation solutions.

Illumio says its Zero Trust Segmentation SaaS platform delivers automated enforcement in minutes, dramatically reducing risk by stopping successful cyberattacks and ransomware from moving to other applications, clouds, containers, data centers, and endpoints. Th company claims many Fortune 100 companies and hundreds of global enterprises as customers, including the three top enterprise SaaS companies, five of the leading insurance companies, and six of the ten biggest banks in the world.

The round was led by Thoma Bravo and is also supported by Franklin Templeton, funds managed by Hamilton Lane, and Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl Capital.

“Adopting Zero Trust strategies has never been more important for organizations across all industries, as the Biden Administration’s recent cybersecurity Executive Order demonstrates. This investment signals that now is the time to reimagine the cybersecurity model as we know it, with Zero Trust Segmentation playing a fundamental role in this strategic shift,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “With this funding, we will accelerate our innovation in product and engineering, further invest in customer success, and build upon our global partner strategy.”







