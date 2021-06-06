II-VI intros optical monitoring system for transport and access

II-VI introduced an optical monitoring system (OMS) that enables service providers to obtain real-time critical information about the health or disruption of optical transport and access networks, including the integrity of fiber cables, the quality of optical connectors, and the signal strength of optical channels.
The OMS can be integrated seamlessly into the network by simply plugging it into the existing optical test ports, enabling service providers to overlay a universal network-level monitoring solution without any service interruption. A single OMS can cycle through up to 48 monitoring ports, thanks to an embedded optical switch designed and manufactured for high reliability by II-VI.
https://ii-vi.com/news/ii-vi-incorporated-introduces-optical-monitoring-system-for-optical-transport-and-access-networks/