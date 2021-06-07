II-VI demos 400/800G transceivers

II-VI is demonstrating its 400/800G transceivers for next-generation 25.6T and 51.2T data center switches at this week's OFC 2021 event.

The demonstration will show a wide range of transceiver configurations, reach and form factors, each supporting 100Gbps PAM4 electrical compatible with next-generation 25.6T and 51.2T switch ASICs. . The density of these 400/800G transceivers enable 25.6T switch designs in compact form factors of 1RU height.

Highlights:

800G-DR8 OSFP and 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD

II-VI will show the link operation of one 800G-DR8 OSFP module and two 400G-DR4 QSFP-DD modules on parallel single-mode fiber. The 800G-DR8 transceiver can also be interconnected with eight 100G transceivers or point-to-point with another 800G transceiver.

400G-FR4 QSFP112 and 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD800

II-VI will show one 2x400G-FR4 QSFP-DD800 module and two 400G-FR4 QSFP112 modules running on a link.

400G-SR4 QSFP112

II-VI will show a pair of 400G-SR4 QSFP112 modules running on one link. Multimode transceivers and AOCs using VCSEL technology provide the lowest cost for short-distance optical interconnection applications, and this trend is expected to continue in 800G products. The 400G-SR4 transceiver can also be interconnected with four 100G transceivers

https://ii-vi.com/news/ii-vi-incorporated-to-demonstrate-400-800g-transceivers-for-next-generation-25-6t-and-51-2t-datacenter-switches-at-ofc-2021/



